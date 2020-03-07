Yes Bank crisis-hit PhonePe rejects Paytm's offer, says 'Form is temporary, class is permanent

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two of India's leading digital payment firms Phonepe and Paytm ended up having a Twitter confrontation on Friday (March 6, 2020) after Paytm invited its rival PhonePe to join hand with them and work on common bank platform. The offer was made after Yes Bank which is  PhonePe's transaction making bank was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Yes Bank crisis-hit PhonePe rejects Paytm&#039;s offer, says &#039;Form is temporary, class is permanent

Two of India's leading digital payment firms Phonepe and Paytm ended up having a Twitter confrontation on Friday (March 6, 2020) after Paytm invited its rival PhonePe to join hand with them and work on common bank platform. The offer was made after Yes Bank which is  PhonePe's transaction making bank was placed under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Taking to Twitter Paytm said, ''Dear @PhonePe_Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let’s get you back up, fast!''

However, the Flipkart owned digital payment brand Phonepe didn't refrain from giving a ... reply even in its diificult situation and rejected the offer saying, "Dear PayTm Bank, Inviting you to consider that if your UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves. No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down," PhonePe said, adding, "Form is temporary, class is permanent."

Phonepe temporarily suspended its service after the Yes Bank crisis by writing that ''We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.'' However, the service was soon restored and the app is now back into operation. Phonepe gave the information on their Twitter handle and said, 'We are back'. 

The Twitter confrontation was retweeted several time and people were seen lauding Phonepe for their stand. 

 

