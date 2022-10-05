'Yet another nail on coffin of democracy': Opposition after EC proposes change in poll code

New Delhi: Slamming the Election Commission's (EC) proposal to amend the Model Code of Conduct to ask political parties to provide authentic information to the voters on the financial viability of their poll promises, the Opposition parties on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) called it "a yet another nail on the coffin of democracy in India". While Congress said that this is "not the business" of the EC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that providing electricity, water, schools and other facilities to people is the "core responsibility" of any government. The reactions came after the EC proposed amending the model code to ask political parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises, a move that came amid the freebies versus welfare measures debate that has triggered a political slugfest in recent weeks.

In a letter to all recognised national and state parties, the Election Commission asked them to submit their views on the proposals by October 19. The EC also said empty poll promises have far-reaching ramifications, adding it cannot overlook the undesirable impact inadequate disclosures on election promises have on financial sustainability.

"The Commission notes that the consequences of inadequate disclosures by political parties get attenuated by the fact that elections are held frequently, providing opportunities for political parties to indulge in competitive electoral promises, particularly in multi-phase elections, without having to spell out their financial implications more particularly on committed expenditure," the letter said.

The poll panel's proposal comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi derided the "revadi" culture, a reference to freebies offered by political parties.

Reacting to the EC proposal, Congress said that it goes against the very essence and spirit of competitive politics.

"This is simply not the business of the EC. It goes against the very essence and spirit of competitive politics and will be yet another nail in the coffin of democracy in India. None of the welfare and social development schemes that have been transformational over the decades would ever have become a reality if such a bureaucratic approach had been in place," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told The Indian Express.

"We will oppose this strongly," he added.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP said people pay taxes so that governments can provide them facilities such as electricity, water, schools, hospitals or public transport.

"The AAP will submit its view (before the poll panel)," its national spokesperson Atishi told reporters when asked about the party's view on the EC's proposal.

The AAP, however, "firmly" believes that public money should be spent on the public, she added.

"People do not pay tax so that leaders can fill their pockets, deposit it in Swiss banks for their next seven generations and use it to make their friends the richest people in the world," Atishi said, without naming any political party.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed EC and asked whether it will seek accountability from those who came to power on lofty development goals.

"Will the EC seek accountability from those who came to power on lofty development goals (‘jumlas’) and job promised but ended up relying on MNREGA (‘monumental failure’) and free ration schemes instead of promised jobs and prosperity," she said.

(With agency inputs)