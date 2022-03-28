हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi 2.0 Cabinet

Yogi 2.0 cabinet: Adityanath keeps home, Deputy Brijesh Pathak gets health; Full list here

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday distributed portfolios to the newly inducted Yogi 2.0 cabinet.

Yogi 2.0 cabinet: Adityanath keeps home, Deputy Brijesh Pathak gets health; Full list here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday distributed portfolios to the newly inducted Yogi 2.0 cabinet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the Home department with himself. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has got the crucial Health Ministry while the PWD ministry has been given to Jitin Prasad.

Key leader AK Sharma, who is famously known as PM Modi’s right hand, has got the ko Nagar Vikas and Power ministry. 

Team Yogi Adityanath 2.0 sworn in on March 25 with two deputy chief ministers, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister. Among the 52 ministers, five are women.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi 2.0 CabinetYogi 2.0 cabinet portfoliosYogi Adityanath governmentUttar Pradesh cabinetUttar Pradesh portfolios
Next
Story

IIFCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for trainee posts at www.iffco.in, details here

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Demand from Center to intervene in Birbhum violence case