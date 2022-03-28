Yogi 2.0 cabinet: Adityanath keeps home, Deputy Brijesh Pathak gets health; Full list here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday distributed portfolios to the newly inducted Yogi 2.0 cabinet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the Home department with himself. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has got the crucial Health Ministry while the PWD ministry has been given to Jitin Prasad.

Key leader AK Sharma, who is famously known as PM Modi’s right hand, has got the ko Nagar Vikas and Power ministry.

Team Yogi Adityanath 2.0 sworn in on March 25 with two deputy chief ministers, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state, apart from the chief minister. Among the 52 ministers, five are women.