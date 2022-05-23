Yogi 2.0 govt to introduce Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 on May 26

Yogi 2.0: The Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The announcement comes as the first session of the 18th UP Assembly began on Monday. "The first session of the 18th UP Assembly is starting today. I welcome all the elected members. The state budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26. Govt is prepared to discuss the issues which will be raised by members of the Assembly," Yogi said while addressing the media. The first assembly session of the Yogi 2.0 government began on a stormy note on Monday as the Samajwadi Party MLAs protested inside the State Assembly against the state government over various issues.

Cracks appeared in the opposition camp with SP senior leader Azam Khan skipping the House proceeding and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar keeping away from the protest during the Governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members carrying placards raised issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle and incidents of rape. They also raised the slogan, "Governor go back".

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech at the joint sitting of both Houses of the UP legislature amid the ruckus. She completed it in an hour and 15 minutes.

In her address, Patel outlined the developmental initiatives of Yogi Adityanath's previous government and also the projections for the next five years.

She said the work is in full flow on defence corridor projects and there is a focus on self-employment schemes and the establishment of MSMEs.

The work on the Lucknow-Ghazipur expressway is on while the government improved aviation facilities, completed 20 irrigation projects and made five international airports, she said.

Asia's biggest airport is coming up in Jewar and important steps are being taken in the field of defence production, the Governor said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)