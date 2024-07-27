Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Backing From Top BJP Leadership; Trouble Mounts For Keshav Prasad Maurya

The BJP's top leadership has taken a stern view of the internal politics going on in the party's Uttar Pradesh unit. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's statements and trips to Delhi created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the state with opposition parties claiming that Maurya wanted Yogi Adityanath to be replaced following the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also submitted a report to the party's high command.

Now, with key BJP leaders including CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya and Dy CM Brajesh Pathak meeting the senior party leaders in Delhi, a message has been conveyed to those trying to create a rift within the party. As per reports, it has been conveyed to the state party leaders that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will continue to lead the party even in the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to Zee News TV, the BJP central leadership is now also reviewing the performance of both the deputy CMs - Maurya and Pathak and organisational restructuring involving the two leaders may take place in the coming months. Maurya has also been asked to not speak outside party forums and present his views directly to the party.

Before heading to Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting, the chief minister conducted a comprehensive 20-day review with public representatives from Uttar Pradesh following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, where the BJP faced significant losses. He held extensive review meetings with BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh to analyze the outcomes.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, were absent from these review meetings led by the Chief Minister. Additionally, Maurya has missed several recent cabinet meetings chaired by Adityanath.