Yogi Adityanath government to develop 150 nurseries under MGNREGA

A maximum of 2 nurseries will be set up in each district. In these, farmers will be taught and will be made aware of ways to cultivate medicinal plants like Sarpagandha, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Kalmegh, Kaunch, Satavari, Tulsi, Aloe vera along with other flowers and fruits.

Lucknow: In another 'farmer-centric' move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop as many as 150 nurseries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This will not only create employment opportunities in the state but also will give a boost to the farmers engaged in horticulture.

According to the government spokesman, the Department of Rural Development has been asked to prepare a proposal to set up nurseries in 100 days. As many as 22.50 crore saplings will be planted in these nurseries, out of which, each nursery will have at least 15 lakh saplings. The nurseries will comprise traditional crops, flowers, vegetables as well as good quality fruits and vegetables which will become a source of increased income for the farmers of the state.

In its second term, the Yogi Adityanath government is working to promote the nursery sector. A maximum of 2 nurseries will be set up in each district. In these, farmers will be taught and will be made aware of ways to cultivate medicinal plants like Sarpagandha, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Kalmegh, Kaunch, Satavari, Tulsi, Aloe vera along with other flowers and fruits.

Through the development of nurseries, the people in the state will get many opportunities to establish their own employment avenues. With such innovations, the government is working to increase the income of the farmers and provide them maximum benefits. It will also increase the green cover in the state, benefit the environment, and encourage people to plant trees.

 

