Uttar Pradesh government

Yogi Adityanath government to provide one crore tablets to students in October for exam preparations

The Uttar Pradesh government said that it is going to provide one crore tablets to the students in the states in the month of October. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (September 13, 2021) announced that it is going to give over one crore tablets to the youth of the state so that they can prepare for their examinations more effectively. 

The Uttar Pradesh government also tweeted the details of this step on their official henadle. Take a look at the tweet here: 

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an event at Kisan PG College in Saragatia Karan Patti. While speaking at the event, UP CM said that the state government is going to take a big step for the students who are preparing for competitive examinations. Tablets will be given to one crore youth in the next month so that their preparation can be done more effectively. 

The chief minister also added that these tablets will have digital access and will be provided to the youth in Kushinagar and other districts. The state government believes that this step will enhance the efforts that the candidates, who will be appearing in the exam. Moreover, with the help of these tablets, the candidates will have access to online coaching as well. 

At last, the CM also said that tablets will be provided to youths between 18 to 25 years of age, who are enrolled in any graduate or diploma course

Earlier, CM Yogi had given instructions to the authorities to provide employment to the people standing in the last rung of the society by linking them with the Skill Development Mission. On the instructions of the CM, the Labour Department had done the skill mapping of the migrants returning to UP from other states during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic to give them employment during those trying times.

As part of this continuous mission to uplift workers, the government has launched Seva Mitra service in 25 districts with the aim of providing employment to more and more skilled workers through the Labour Department. The service is currently under trial and will be soon launched in the remaining districts. A 50-seater call centre has also been set up in this regard.

