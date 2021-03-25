हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath govt to appoint 4000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh

Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwiwedi said, "Under Chief Minister`s Mission Rozgar, close to 4 lakh jobs have been given in past four years. Of this, 1.25 lakh appointments are from the basic education department."

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to fill the remaining 4,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers in the primary schools. This will give another chance to candidates who secured a place in the merit list for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers announced last year.

The basic education department will recruit teachers on 4,000 posts that have remained vacant for some reason.

Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwiwedi told reporters that, "Under Chief Minister`s Mission Rozgar, close to 4 lakh jobs have been given in past four years. Of this, 1.25 lakh appointments are from the basic education department."

Dwiwedi said that in the past, vacant posts were moved to fresh advertisements. But the Chief Minister said that since candidates whose names appear on the merit list have passed the written test and are qualified to become teachers, they should be given the chance before any new advertisement is issued.

The government also decided to convert 1,133 posts (out of 69,000) reserved for ST into SC due to the non-availability of ST candidates.

The department filled the 69,000 vacant posts in two phases. A merit list based on candidates` educational qualification and their performance in the assistant teacher recruitment test was generated.

Of the 1.46 lakh who qualified for the test, 1.36 lakh have applied online for appointments.

