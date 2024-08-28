Uttar Pradesh Social Media Policy: In a bold move to harness the power of social media, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024. This new policy aims to regulate online content and create a streamlined system for compensating social media influencers who promote government schemes and achievements.

Under the new policy, influencers across various platforms will have the opportunity to earn substantial amounts through state advertisements. The government plans to establish a roster of social media influencers, agencies, and firms, categorizing them based on their follower count and reach. Influencers on X, Facebook, and Instagram will be eligible to receive up to ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹2 lakh, depending on their category.

For those creating content on YouTube, including videos, shorts, and podcasts, the earnings can be even higher, with potential monthly payouts reaching up to ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh, and ₹4 lakh for different tiers.

Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary of the state's Information Department, announced the policy on Tuesday, highlighting its dual aim: to promote government schemes and to regulate content across digital platforms. The initiative is expected to enhance the visibility of state projects and achievements while maintaining a check on the quality and nature of content being shared.

The policy also introduces stringent measures against objectionable content. Anti-national, defamatory, and obscene content will face severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from three years to life. This development marks a significant shift in how government communications are managed online, reflecting an increased focus on both content regulation and influencer engagement.