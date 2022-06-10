हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath launches special rehab program for child beggars

UP government launches Bal Shramik Vidya Yojna and mission Shakti yojna to bring children into the mainstream of school, and to help children from low-income families.

Yogi Adityanath launches special rehab program for child beggars

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a unique rehabilitation program for child beggars, under which children will be encouraged to get educated and the government will provide jobs to their parents. The state had witnessed a spurt in the number of child beggars during the pandemic. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson, Vishesh Gupta, said that child beggars have been identified across districts and a special program has been implemented for them. "Under it, we will encourage the children to return to school while the UP government will provide jobs to their parents so that the families have a source of income and the children do not have to beg," he said.

Further, Vishesh said that he came across such people who force children into begging and that in the future, if someone is found guilty of this crime, stringent action will be taken against them. "We will keep a watch on crossings, malls, markets, and places of worship to identify such people who force children into begging and take action against them," he added.

Various departments and NGOs will be working to implement the program. The rescued children will be linked with government schemes. A child labour rehabilitation fund will also be set up in each district. The

To bring children into the mainstream of education, a Bal Shramik Vidya Yojna has been launched to bring children into the mainstream of school, and children from low-income families will benefit from the Mission Shakti program.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshCM YogiUP CMBJP
Next
Story

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan board to announce Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check date and timing here

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Lawrence Bishnoi to appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court