Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a unique rehabilitation program for child beggars, under which children will be encouraged to get educated and the government will provide jobs to their parents. The state had witnessed a spurt in the number of child beggars during the pandemic. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson, Vishesh Gupta, said that child beggars have been identified across districts and a special program has been implemented for them. "Under it, we will encourage the children to return to school while the UP government will provide jobs to their parents so that the families have a source of income and the children do not have to beg," he said.

Further, Vishesh said that he came across such people who force children into begging and that in the future, if someone is found guilty of this crime, stringent action will be taken against them. "We will keep a watch on crossings, malls, markets, and places of worship to identify such people who force children into begging and take action against them," he added.

Various departments and NGOs will be working to implement the program. The rescued children will be linked with government schemes. A child labour rehabilitation fund will also be set up in each district. The

To bring children into the mainstream of education, a Bal Shramik Vidya Yojna has been launched to bring children into the mainstream of school, and children from low-income families will benefit from the Mission Shakti program.