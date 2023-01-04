Yogi Adityanath launches UPPSC's new website, directs officials to bring in appointments on time

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) new website was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday at Lok Bhawan. Now that the UPPSC portal is equipped with the "One Time Registration (OTR)" mechanism, candidates applying for various examinations that the commission conducts won't need to submit their information repeatedly. The OTR system was also launched by the CM. The candidates will benefit greatly from the OTR system, which will be implemented in the UPPSC on Tuesday. Candidates would no longer need to repeatedly provide their personal information for the commission's multiple selection tests. The applicants simply need to post their signature and photo once.

The ability to update and amend personal information, pictures, and signatures will be available around-the-clock. All of the data entered into the digital form will be accessible at any time and from any location. It is important for candidates to understand that OTR is not an application for any exam. Instead, it merely serves as a repository for applicants' data, with a separate dashboard made available to them so they can easily update their profiles.

CM said that the Commission has finally finished creating its new website, more than ten years after going without. In an effort to provide all candidates with access to information on applications, exams, exam results, interviews, selection, cut off marks, and commission in one place, the website has made an effort to include all updated information relating to recruiting.

He claimed that the candidates would benefit from the outcome. Along with this, the new website will house all the most recent details about the performance of the commission, including solicitation, advertising, recruitment, promotion, and disciplinary cases. Due to increased cooperation and efficiency between the government and the commission, the job will be done effectively by adhering to the deadlines.

