Yogi Adityanath likely to expand Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday

Lucknow: After much speculatiom, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to expand cabinet on Monday.

According to Zee News sources, all the state ministers have been asked not to leave capital Lucknow ahead of the cabinet reshuffle. A lot of new faces who became legislators recently are likely to be sworn in the cabinet while several others will find a place in the ministry.

News agency IANS reported that CM Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh had on Friday met BJP working President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the details of the reshuffle. A few of the existing cabinet members would also be left out in the reshuffle.

On Saturday, Adityanath met state Governor Anandiben Patel to inform her regarding the details of the expansion.

The Adityanath cabinet currently has 43 ministers — 21 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (MoS) with independent charge and 13 ministers of state. The ministry reportedly has 17 vacancies.