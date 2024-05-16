Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Yogi Adityanath Responds To Kejriwal's Claims, UP CM Says 'He Has Lost His Mind... Ruined Anna Hazare's Dreams'

Arvind, Kejriwal, The convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed earlier that if the BJP retains power, Yogi Adityanath will be removed as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 10:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, had lost his mind after being imprisoned. Yogi Adityanath made the statement while responding to claims made by Kejriwal earlier in the day at a press conference in Lucknow. The convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that if the BJP retains power, Yogi Adityanath would be removed as Chief Minister.

"Kejriwal, who sabotaged Anna Hazare's dreams, is now using my name. He organised Anna Hazare's protest against the Congress and now wears the party around his neck. He ruined Anna Hazare's dreams. "Anna Hazare will never forgive him for this sin," CM Adityanath said during a rally in Hamirpur. Meanwhile, he stated that there is a significant difference between the Bundelkhand of ten years ago and today.

"Earlier, the mafia ruled here, and there was fear of the mining mafia, land mafia, forest mafia, and dacoits. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have protected the mafia and dacoits. These people used to send such elements from here as public representatives, and the same mafia and dacoits would exploit the people and steal resources.

"The youth of Bundelkhand -- a region which is rich in natural resources, had to migrate, daughters and sisters were forced to fetch water from miles away with pots on their heads," the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh stated. He also stated that the Samajwadi Party, Congress, AAP, and RJD are on the same page.

"When they come to power, they suck the blood of ordinary people. It is our good fortune to have witnessed the changing India. Today, the country's international standing is rising. Lord Ram has been seated after 500 years. He claimed that when Ram set out for the forest, he chose Chitrakoot and Bundelkhand.
 

