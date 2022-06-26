Azamgarh bypoll win: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that BJP's impressive win in Azamgarh (Lok Sabha) and Rampur (Vidhan Sabha) is a result of welfare policies of the 'Double Engine BJP Government'.

"The historic victory in the by-election in Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the welfare policies of the 'Double Engine BJP Government' under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of BJP. Thanks people of Azamgarh!" Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Adressing a press conference later, Adityanath said that "People have sent message they aren't ready to accept dynastic and casteist parties who incite communal tensions". Adityanath announced that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhau' from Azamgarh. However, an official declaration of the bypoll result in Azamgarh is awaited.

"The results of by-elections have given a signal about the outcome of the 2024 general elections," the chief minister added. The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.