New Delhi: After winning the state assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now set his eyes on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday (May 29), the UP CM directed them to begin preparations for the 2024 General elections and set a target of bagging 75 out of UP’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, PTI reported. "We have to prepare the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from now only. We should move ahead with the target of winning 75 seats," Adityanath told workers at the BJP's one-day state executive meeting. Further, the UP CM said that honest implementation of the central and state government's schemes and the work done by the government during Covid-19 helped the BJP secure “better results” in the recently-concluded assembly polls.

"In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath added. The CM made the remarks during the first state executive party meeting after the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, in the 2019 general election, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and its ally Apna Dal(S) gained two seats.

As per ANI, the meeting was conducted to discuss the preparations for celebrations of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, while the strategy for the upcoming by-polls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and the Legislative Council polls was also chalked out. As many as 600 BJP officials including Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State President and minister Swatantra Dev Singh, State General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal, and National Vice-president of BJP Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting.

