UP Bypolls: Yogi Adityanath Slams SP At Mirzapur Rally, Dubs It 'Production House Of Criminals And Mafia'

UP News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the party has become the "production house of criminals and mafia" spreading anarchy and violence against weaker sections of the society. "SP has become the production house of the mafia and criminals. Akhilesh Yadav (national president of SP) is the CEO of these criminals and Shivpal Yadav (SP leader) is their trainer," Adityanath said here in an election rally for the byelection in Majhwan Assembly constituency.

"These mafia and criminals are there to usurp people's wealth. They intend to harm the weaker sections and violate the dignity of women," he added. The Chief Minister said that when the SP is in power the criminals have free rein in the state and the situation changed after the BJP came to power. The Chief Minister also accused the SP's current leadership of sullying the socialist movement from which the party was formed.

"The socialist movement was a movement with ideals. Leaders like Jaya Prakash Narayana and Rammanohar Lohiya led the movement. They talked about value-based politics. They protested against Congress's corrupt and chaotic governance. They fought for the country and democracy. But today Samajwadi Party has become an alliance of professional criminals and mafia who spread anarchy. This is not a secret anymore," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the INDIA alliance led by the SP and the Congress has nothing to do with the development of the country or state. "They (the INDIA alliance) have no agenda for development. They only want development for their family. They have nothing to do with the development of the nation," he said. The Chief Minister said that while the BJP-led NAD is dedicated to the development of the country, the SP and Congress are giving false promises to deceive voters.

Nine Assembly seats including Sisamau in Kanpur, Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district are going for byelections on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.