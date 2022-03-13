Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi today to discuss UP cabinet 2.0 with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Days after retaining power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Delhi on Sunday (March 13, 2022) and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the UP cabinet 2.0.

The swearing-in ceremony date is also likely to be discussed during the meeting.

According to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santosh will also attend the meeting.

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will also accompany Adityanath during his 2-day visit to the national capital.

UP CM designate Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, Defence Min Rajnath Singh, HM Amit Shah, BJP Pres JP Nadda & other BJP leaders during his 2-day visit to Delhi from today: Sources Yogi Adityanath departs for Delhi from Lucknow to hold consultations with party's top leadership. pic.twitter.com/k4IC1N30FM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2022

As per reports, the BJP is considering several new faces in the Yogi Cabinet along with the new Deputy Chief Minister. It is also being speculated that the BJP leadership has prepared a basic list of probable Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers on the basis of qualification, caste and regional equations.

For the post of Deputy Chief Minister, the names of Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak are in talks.

While Swatantra Dev Singh, a Kurmi leader, has also been the state Transport Minister, he is said to be one of the prominent faces behind BJP's big win in Uttar Pradesh.

Baby Rani Maurya is also a front-runner as she has been the Governor of Uttarakhand and is a well-known face of Jatav society in Uttar Pradesh.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost from the Sirathu seat in the elections, is the party's OBC face and can be made the Deputy Chief Minister again.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, who won from Lucknow Cantonment seat, may also get the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi government to maintain the Brahmin equation.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that in Yogi Sarkar 2.0, the senior leadership is also considering the inclusion of two former police officers in the new cabinet - Rajeshwar Singh and Asim Arun.

While Rajeshwar Singh, an officer of Uttar Pradesh Police, has won from the Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow, Aseem Arun, an officer of the rank of ADG and the first police commissioner of Kanpur, has won from the Kannauj (Sadar) seat.

Pankaj Singh, BJP's candidate from the Noida Assembly seat and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's son who won by a margin of 1,81,513 votes, may also get a place in the Yogi cabinet.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV