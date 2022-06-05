New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (June 5, 2022) turned 50, and wishes poured in on social media for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Adityanath, who was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand, had commenced his political journey in 1998 and had become the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms between 1998 and 2017.

He reportedly left his home to join the movement for the construction of Ram Temple and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, extended birthday greetings to Adityanath during his stay in Gorakhpur. He also shared a picture with UP CM on Twitter.

Extending greetings to Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has "scaled new heights of progress" under his leadership.

"Birthday greetings to UP`s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanathJi. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance for the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service to the people," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praises on Adityanath for giving a "development-oriented government" to Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Happy Birthday to Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji. Under the guidance of Modi Ji, the way you have given development-oriented government to Uttar Pradesh by freeing it from goonda raj and mafia raj, the state is making new records of progress. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live longer."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the UP Chief Minister and said that he is working tirelessly for the state with a dedicated spirit.

"Happy Birthday to the Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji, who is engaged with full strength and strategy in the construction of new Uttar Pradesh. For the welfare and development of the people of the state, he is working tirelessly with a dedicated spirit. May God keeps them healthy and lives longer," Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Adityanath planted saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022 at Gaushala of Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath, notably, took the reins of India's most populous state for a second time in a row earlier this year following his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.