Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath welcomes the move to repeal farm laws, says, 'We failed to convince'

"The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people," Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath welcomes the move to repeal farm laws, says, &#039;We failed to convince&#039;
Image credit: PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (November 19) welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and expressed regret farmers could not be convinced despite the government's best efforts.

"I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government," he said.
The CM called the withdrawal of the bills a historic gesture and congratulated the Prime Minister for making the decision.

"Today, on Gurupurb, the Prime Minister has done the historic work by using this language of dialogue in a democracy and withdrawing the three agricultural laws," he said.

He said though the bills got support from a large section of farmers, a minority that could not be convinced managed to stall it.

"Although from the very beginning there was a large community which believed that such laws can play an important role in increasing the income of the farmers, some farmers' organisations had come out against it and despite our efforts took the path of agitation," he said.

The CM welcomed the decision also to set up a committee regarding the minimum support price.

Yogi Adityanathfarm lawsFarmers protestagri lawsUttar Pradesh
