Yogi Adityanath WORSHIPS 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka'- READ everything about the 'Yatra' HERE

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' in Lucknow and flagged off the chariot carrying the 'Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra' to Janakpur Dham via Buxar on Thursday (November 3), The Ram Charan Paduka was discovered during the excavation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. A Charan Paduka and some fragmentary idols, as well as ancient remains, were discovered during the excavation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. The trust has kept these safe, and an archaeological investigation will be conducted. The ancient temple's stone remains have been discovered. Silbatta was also discovered during the excavation of Sita Rasoi. The feet of the very ancient Lord Shri Ram were discovered during the excavation towards Manas Bhavan.

About the Pujan

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, and several seers were also present. On the occasion, the saints also gave the chief minister a book about Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' (Ganga water). The chief minister had previously presided over Ayodhya's gilded 'Deepotsav' celebrations alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Prime Minister's inaugural celebrations, a record 15.76 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit on the banks of the Sarayu river, giving the holy city a golden halo.

Here’s how CM Yogi performed ‘pujan’

The programme began with a ritualistic 'pujan' (worship) of Shri Ram Charan Paduka, accompanied by mantra chanting. Yogi also gave Shri Ram Charan Paduka flowers and a 'aachman' (offering) of Ganges water. The Chief Minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot after the pujan.

आज लखनऊ में प्रभु श्री राम की चरण पादुका के प्रतीक स्वरूप की मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना कर 'श्री राम कर्मभूमि यात्रा' का शुभारंभ किया।



यह यात्रा श्री अयोध्या जी से बक्सर होते हुए श्री जनकपुर धाम जाएगी।



The hashtag #AyodhyaDeepotsav trended on Twitter, as a large number of social media users posted about the grand celebrations on the microblogging website. The Twitter platform has a staggering 230 crore users. According to one Twitter user, "Deepotsav is a great example of the pride of our Sanatan culture. It is carrying our eternal values in all its spirit."

