New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met his 10-year-old athlete fan who ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow to meet the BJP leader. The chief minister gave her blessings and encouragement for her future.

On the occasion, Adityanath also honoured her and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, a government spokesperson said.

The 10-year old athlete ran over 200 kms

Kajal, who ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, is a resident of a locality under the Manda police station area of Prayagraj and is a student of class 4, a government spokesperson informed.

The child aspires to become an athlete.

After getting the invite, Kajal completed the long journey on April 15 and met Adityanath on Saturday.

Kajal, who started her journey on foot on April 10, before leaving for Lucknow from the Civil Lines in Prayagraj had told PTI that she had participated in the Indira Marathon last year.

Following her participation in the Indira Marathon, she also wrote a letter to the UP chief minister and expressed her desire to meet him after which the leader invited her to Lucknow.

Babu Banarasi Das Sports Academy, Lucknow also honoured Kajal's talent and has taken the responsibility of providing her sports kit and shoes throughout her life.

Yogi Adityanath gifted her sports kit

During their meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit to encourage her to become an athlete and represent India in the international forums as she grows up.

Kajal thanked the chief minister for his gesture.

