NewsIndia
YOGI ADITYANATH

Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer razes shops outside Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials said that the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 03:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer razes shops outside Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

Lucknow: The civic body here on Wednesday bulldozed shops mostly selling campaign material on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office. According to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials, the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.

"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers," an official of the Lucknow civic body said.

On one side of the Vikramaditya Marg is the Samajwadi Party office and on the other side, there are bungalows of railway officers.

Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.

