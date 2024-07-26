Days before the Lok Sabha Election result, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shook the political air of Uttar Pradesh by claiming that the BJP would change the Chief Minister after the polls. After the BJP faced a humiliating defeat in the state Lok Sabha polls, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made trips to Delhi while state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary met Amit Shah. The state BJP leaders have also been meeting leaders of the Rashtriya Swyamseval Sangh and both the organisations have been discussing the future strategies for the upcoming polls. However, the party sent out a message that Yogi Adityanath would lead the party in 2027. However, despite all assurance, it appears that the internal turmoil in the state BJP is far from over. It's being reported that Maurya has been lobbying with Delhi to replace Yogi Adityanath.

Who Is The Pawn?: Keshav Maurya Vs Akhilesh Yadav

The opposition has alleged that all is not well within the Uttar Pradesh BJP. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that some people have become 'pawns' in the BJP. "In 10 years, they ruined every system. The poor are not getting treatment anywhere, they did not build a single district hospital. It is not known how much corruption there is and some of this is getting exposed because some people have become pawns," said Yadav during a press conference. He further added, "I came to hear that Maurya Ji is Mohra (pawn). He is the password of Delhi's WiFi."

"10 साल रह कर इन्होंने हर व्यवस्था को खराब किया। कहीं इलाज नहीं मिल रहा गरीब को, एक जिला अस्पताल नहीं बनाया। कितना भ्रष्टाचार होगा यह तो पता ही नहीं और यह तो कुछ खुल रहे हैं क्योंकि कुछ लोग मोहरा बन गए हैं।"



However, Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back saying that Akhilesh Yadav is a Congress 'pawn'. "Akhilesh Yadav has always been against the backwards and Dalits and he himself is a pawn of the Congress party," said Maurya.

Yogi Adityanath Meets Pallavi Patel

Pallavi Patel met CM Yogi Adityanath. Amid the turmoil within the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party, this meeting is being interpreted in various ways. The two leaders met for about half an hour. The message of this meeting is said to be more significant for Keshav Prasad Maurya than for Akhilesh Yadav. Political analysts are interpreting the implications of this meeting. Pallavi Patel contested her first assembly election in 2022, where she established her political clout by defeating Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Meetings In Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Maurya are in Delhi to attend Niti Ayog meeting. The leaders are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders tomorrow. This comes amid the internal turmoil in the party.

Big Shake-Up Likely: Yogi To Be Removed?

It's being speculated that a big shake-up will take place in Uttar Pradesh. The shake-up will be at both levels - at the organisation level and at the government level as well. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said, "Arvind Kejriwal has already said that Yogi Adityanath will be removed from the post of CM just 2 months after the Lok Sabha elections. Whatever is happening in Uttar Pradesh is at the behest of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and soon Yogi Adityanath ji will be removed from his post."