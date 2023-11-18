New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decisive step against the unauthorized practice of granting 'Halal certificates' to food and cosmetic products. The government has also banned the sale of Halal-certified products. This move aims to stop the insidious attempt to exploit a particular religious sentiment and provoke animosity between different faiths.

It's been alleged that certain companies, including Halal India Private Limited in Chennai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Halal Trust in Delhi, Halal Council of India in Mumbai, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Maharashtra in Mumbai, have been involved in unlawful business practices by providing illegitimate Halal certifications for specific products, including vegetarian items such as oil, soap, toothpaste, and honey. The sales of these products, despite not requiring any certification related to their vegetarian nature, have faced attempts to reduce their market presence due to these fake certifications.

The Chief Minister's ban specifically targets three companies in Uttar Pradesh that had been allowing illegitimate approvals for Halal products. Following this action, Mahant Raju Das from Ayodhya has urged the central government to enforce a nationwide ban on such practices. He has also alleged that money earned from Halal certification is potentially used for funding anti-national and terrorist organizations.

Furthermore, it's been reported that these companies have not only pursued economic gains but have also attempted to sow social discord and weaken the country by fostering discrimination among communities. The complaint alleges that by issuing illegitimate Halal certificates, these companies are not only seeking financial gains but are also involved in anti-national conspiracies, potentially aiding in funding activities against the nation's interest.

To maintain product quality and certifications related to food items and other consumer goods, organizations like FSSAI and ISI have been officially recognized for authentication purposes, emphasizing their crucial role in such verifications.