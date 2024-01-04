The Yogi Adityanath government is once again in action against criminals and gangsters in the state. Uttar Pradesh police and Kannauj administration took strong action against history sheeter Ashok Yadav alias Munna Yadav today and razed down his house using a bulldozer. Munna Yadav had opened fire on the police team in Kannauj. It is said that Munna's house was built without getting the map approved.

Before the bulldozer sprung into action, a heavy police force was deployed in the locality. On December 25, a police team had went to Dharni Dheerpur Nagariya village of Bishungarh area to arrest the history-sheeter. But Munna Yadav started firing at the police from inside the house. His son was also involved in this. In this firing, a constable named Sachin Rathi got shot and later died during treatment.

It was reported that the history-sheeter had installed CCTV cameras in different directions outside his fort-like house so that every movement outside could be monitored. He was firing at the police after seeing the CCTV cameras.

After this incident, the police arrested the history-sheeter and his son in an encounter. Both of them were shot in the legs. After this, the revenue team reached the history-sheeter's village to investigate his illegal properties. The Revenue Department team matched each property of Munna Yadav with the government documents and after investigation, action has been taken today.

Constable Sachin Rathi is survived by a younger sister and an elder brother. His father is a farmer and the family hails from Muzaffarnagar.