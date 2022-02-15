'Yogi Ji wants to get me killed': Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar makes shocking allegations

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Tuesday (February 15, 2022) made shocking allegations against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajbhar alleged that he was attacked during the filing of the nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday and added that Yogi Adityanath wants to get him 'killed'.

"Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President further demanded the Election Commission of India to provide security to him and Arvind Rajbhar.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday voted in the second phase of the seven-phase assembly elections. The counting of votes is on March 10.

