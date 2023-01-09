'You are on my list, won't spare you': Rajasthan BJP MP Balaknath threatens Alwar DSP

A video of BJP MP from Alwar Balanknath Yogi has gone viral on social media in which the lawmaker can be seen confronting and issuing a direct threat to Alwar DSP Anand Rao. The BJP MP along with his supporter flanked the Behror police station where some of the Congress and BJP supporters were detained for questioning in a shootout case.

"You are the biggest goon in the uniform. Remember my name your whole life, won't let you off the hook at any cost. Current police station incharge Vinod Sankhla, MLA Baljeet Yadav and you are on my list. You should be told my name every day for nine months. You will regret this your whole life thinking about why you committed this mistake," said Balaknath.

The BJP MP said that the Congress party's rule will end in nine months and after that, the police will regret their actions. In the video, another police official was seen trying to calm down the atmosphere.

Issuing a direct threat to Rao, the MP said, "He will regret this all his life. I won't let this man live in peace all his life."

On January 5, there was a firing on gangster Vikram alias Laden in Behror. Ramphal Gurjar, the accused in this case, was seen on stage in a program along with BJP State President Satish Poonia and MP Balaknath. Taking action, the police detained four local leaders of Congress and BJP for questioning as they were seen with the accused Ramphal Gurjar. Due to this, the workers of both parties surrounded the police station and demanded the release of all four persons.

Baba Balaknath returned from the police station only after the director general of the police of Rajasthan assured him of a fair investigation within five days. Later, the BJP MP said that everyone will get salvation if the matter is not solved within 5 days. (With agency inputs)