'You couldn't stop China...': Omar Abdullah lashes out at govt on his visit to Kargil

Kargil: Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President and Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Ladakh administration of hindering his political activities during an ongoing visit of Kargil, Abdullah said, "they couldn't stop China to enter Leh nor have guts to push back China from Indian land in Ladakh but are stopping us from visiting Kargil".

During his brief stay at Drass Omer Abdullah while targeting the central government said he wasn't allowed to enter Dak Bungalow 'govt accommodation' in Drass and wasn't allowed to use loudspeakers during interaction with party workers and people in Drass.

Abdullah said, "in first place, they (administration) were not allowing us to visit Kargil but when we came after pressing for the visit but now, they are creating problems in our political activities.

Omar bashed the central Government on the Ladakh incursion he said, “They can't stop China to enter Ladakh nor have the guts to push them back from Ladakh but try to stop us from visiting this place, I don't understand what actually they are feared off".

Omar added we are not in Kargil to disturb the peace but to meet people and talk to them and the government shouldn't be worried about this.

Omar Abdullah said if the people of Kargil had wished for a separate UT, then he wouldn't have had a problem with what centre did on August 05, 2019, but that has been done against the wishes of the people of Kargil and he and his party will never forget the people of Kargil.”

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omer Abdullah along with his several party leaders is on Kargil Visit since yesterday (October 31).



