Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has sparked a political controversy with his recent comments in Baramati, where he addressed a gathering of voters. His remarks, suggesting that the people of Baramati were not his "boss" simply because they voted for him, have caught the attention of political analysts and sparked heated discussions.

Ajit Pawar was in Baramati to understand the concerns and grievances of the local population. During his speech, while addressing the crowd, workers continuously approached him with letters asking for favors.

Initially, Pawar ignored the requests, but as the interruptions persisted, he became visibly irritated. He addressed one of the workers, saying, “You voted for me, that does not mean you have become my master. Have you made me a farm laborer now?”

His statement, which seemed to suggest frustration with the constant demands of his constituents, quickly attracted widespread attention. The timing of his comments coincided with the ongoing political debate surrounding his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), especially after his split from Sharad Pawar's faction.

NCP Reaffirms Alliance with BJP-Led Mahayuti Coalition

The NCP has reaffirmed its commitment to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The announcement came after the NCP's internal discussions, where Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare reiterated the party's decision to continue its alliance with the BJP.

Tatkare emphasized that the decision made in July 2023 to align with the BJP remains unchanged, putting to rest any speculation about the NCP returning to its previous alliance with Sharad Pawar’s faction.

Maharashtra Election Results: Eknath Shinde's Strong Response

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered a strong response to the results of the 2024 Maharashtra state assembly elections. In his remarks, Shinde described the election results as a “slap on the face” for his political opponents, particularly those from Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shinde, who has been strengthening his position within the Shiv Sena faction, responded to the criticism from leaders who questioned the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. He dismissed the objections, asserting that the people of Maharashtra had delivered a clear message of rejection to the opposing factions.

Without directly naming Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took aim at those who had previously expressed confidence in their public support, saying, “The people of Maharashtra have completely rejected them.” His comments came at a time when several leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) were defecting to his faction, further bolstering his position within the state’s political landscape.