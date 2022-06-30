Even though she has spend so many years in politics, it has been proved that she is equally skilled in the work of the household. This time, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also spoke about her skills in agriculture. From a young age, she grew up working hard, grew paddy in the field, cut paddy, sell the same and also tasted potato chops with that money. Mamata attended an administrative meeting in Durgapur on Wednesday. That's where she made that comment. Mamata said, "I can plant rice, and I can also harvest it. I'll plant the best rice than everyone else, I can harvest that too." Talking about his childhood experience, she added, "I used to sell rice and buy potato chops."

The Chief Minister was also seen in a lighter mood at the administrative meeting of Durgapur on this day. She asked DG Manoj Malviya if the state had anything to say there. But as soon as he started talking, Mamata stopped him in the middle. She said, "Our DG is very calm. I think our DG look exactly like Uttam Kumar. Isn't it?" Mamata's comment made everyone present at the meeting laugh.

Ahead of the panchayat elections, Mamata is also seen giving a message to the party to concentrate on the work before that. She said, "If the roads in the village are bad, no one will get votes, keep in mind. If the road is good, people will be happy to vote." She also commented that she would stand by herself and carry bricks on her head if needed.