You voted for Narendra Modi, go ask him to do your work: Karnataka CM tells protesting workers

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lost his temper when employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district blocked his bus to protest over several issues, including fair wages.

The CM got angry and shouted at the workers saying they had voted for Narendra Modi and shouldn't go to him seeking to get their work done. He further asked them to ask PM Modi to do their work.

"You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done? This is what you get for voting Modi. Go and ask him. Learn to respect people," Kumaraswamy told the YTPS employees. The CM's vehicle then left the place.

Earlier, the employees had raised slogans of 'Shame! Shame!' on the chief minister. The chief minister was in Raichur for his 'Grama Vastavya' (village stay) programme.

He will spend the night at a government higher primary school in Karegudda under Manvi Taluk of the district as part of his 'Grama Vastavya' programme. This is the chief minister's second such stay, the first was in Chandaraki village in Yadgiri district.