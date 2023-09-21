‘You Will Be Killed As Naba Das’: BJP’s Jay Panda Receives Death Threat, Complaint Filed

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president, Baijayant Panda's secretary has received a threatening call from an unknown person who said that he would be killed in the same way as Naba Das, a BJD leader who was killed earlier this year.

The office of Jay Panda issued a press release in which it said, "A threat call was received by an assistant of Jay Panda, National Vice President of BJP, in which the caller threatened that "the same thing will be done to Jay Panda which was done to Naba Das" (the Odisha Cabinet Minister who was assassinated in broad daylight earlier this year). Whether this constitutes a real threat or was a juvenile prank is not possible for us to determine. Since such a message should not be taken lightly, a complaint with all the details of the threat call has been lodged with the Delhi Police yesterday, who are investigating the matter."

Interestingly, on Wednesday reacting to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda had said that although Canada has been professing liberal values, they have been supporting terrorists on their soil.

"Canada has been professing all these liberal values like freedom of speech but they have been appeasing, patronising and supporting terrorists on their soil. And these terrorists are not just targeting India they have killed hundreds of Canadian citizens themselves," Panda told ANI.

Hitting out at the Canadian government, Panda said that the government of Canada does not allow a referendum for Quebec separatists but has no problem with Khalistani separatists who not only hold the referendum but also celebrate the acts of violence.

"Canada itself has separatist movements such as the Quebec Separatist movement. They don't allow the same freedom to those who want to have independence for Quebec. They don't allow a referendum for Quebec separatists. And yet they have no problem allowing Khalistani separatists and terrorists to not only have to try to have this referendum on Canadian soil but also to celebrate the acts of violence...This is not acceptable, It's not civilized," he said.