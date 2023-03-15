topStoriesenglish2583683
Young Boy Falls Into 60-Feet Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operations Underway

An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell and rescuers are keeping an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device, said officials.

Mar 15, 2023
  • A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh
  • An operation is underway to rescue the child
  • Officials said that the borewell is 60 feet deep

Vidisha: A 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday and an operation is underway to rescue the child, an official said. Officials said that the borewell is 60 feet deep and the boy is stuck at a depth of 43 feet. A parallel pit is being dug with the help of JCB machines (earthmovers) to pull out the child, they said.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said. After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

 

An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell and rescuers are keeping an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device, Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargava said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been pressed into service to rescue the boy, said the official.
A camera was lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition better, he added.

Senior officials, including divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydiya and inspector general (IG) Irshad Wali, also reached the spot around 7 pm to supervise the rescue operation.

