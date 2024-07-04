Advertisement
Youth Attempts Self-Immolation to Halt Demolition of Home: TN BJP Chief Annamalai - Video

According to a tweet by Annamalai, in Gummidipoondi, near Chennai, a youth attempted self-immolation to prevent government officials from demolishing his house, which was built on patta land. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Youth Attempts Self-Immolation to Halt Demolition of Home: TN BJP Chief Annamalai - Video Pic Courtesy: ANI/X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's BJP State Chief K. Annamalai slams the DMK regime for its 'double standards in handling real estate issues'. Taking to X, Annamalai tweets, "While real estate moguls enjoy unprecedented privileges and benefits, ordinary citizens find their homes demolished under the label of illegal construction." 

According to the tweet, a recent incident in Gummidipoondi, near Chennai, highlights the growing discontent among the public. In a desperate attempt to prevent the demolition of his house, a youth resorted to self-immolation. His home, built on patta land, was marked for demolition by government officials. This move has sparked outrage and sympathy across the region.

Housing Minister Thiru Muthusamy, Prohibition Minister of the state, has come under scrutiny 'as instead of addressing housing concerns, Muthusamy has been focused on introducing 90ml bottles in TASMAC outlets ahead of Diwali'. This move has been criticized as a misallocation of priorities, reflecting poorly on the DMK government's commitment to addressing the needs of the common man.

The contrasting treatment of real estate magnates and ordinary citizens speaks volumes about the priorities of the current administration. As the government continues to face backlash, many are calling for a reassessment of policies to ensure fairness and justice for all residents of Tamil Nadu.

