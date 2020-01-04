हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
All-India Youth Congress

Youth Congress workers hold protest against Pakistan over Nankana Sahib attack

The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

Youth Congress workers hold protest against Pakistan over Nankana Sahib attack

New Delhi: Workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday held a protest against Pakistan over the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The Congress workers raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also held banners criticising the country.

The protest comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening.

Live TV

The group was led by the family of a boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of Gurdwara`s panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Tags:
All-India Youth CongressDelhi CongressIndia-Pakistan tension
Next
Story

Maharashtra portfolio distribution likely to be held today: Nitin Raut

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Sikh organizations protest against Pakistan in Delhi