हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi crime

Youth stabs mother to death over money for liquor in Delhi

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Khajoori Khas area of the national capital. The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey. He used a screwdriver to stab his 64-year-old mother, Ram Lalli Devi. The Delhi police have arrested the perpetrator and started an investigation in the matter.

Youth stabs mother to death over money for liquor in Delhi
Representational image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old man in Delhi allegedly stabbed his mother to death over money to buy liquor.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Khajoori Khas area of the national capital. The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey. He used a screwdriver to stab his 64-year-old mother, Ram Lalli Devi.

The Delhi police have arrested the perpetrator and started an investigation into the matter.
In a separate incident, a 24-year-old son of a jeweller allegedly murdered his mother and looted valuables worth over one crore rupees in Aligarh.

The accused, Yogesh, and his three associates, including two women, were arrested on Sunday. Stolen gold, diamond and silver jewellery was recovered from them.

According to the police, jeweller Kuldeep Verma's son Yogesh, a commerce graduate, was living separately in a rented accommodation for the past six months after he tied a knot with a married woman, Sonam, against his parents' wishes. He was also jobless.

He had asked his mother Kanchan for money on several occasions but she refused.

Facing financial issues, Yogesh chalked a plan to loot his own house. His wife, Sonam, friend, Tanuj Chaudhary and Tanuj`s girlfriend, Shehjal Chauhan, were all part of the plot.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi crimeDelhi PoliceDelhi murder case
Next
Story

India reports 14,199 new COVID-19 cases with 83 deaths in last 24 hours, US still the worst-hit nation

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day