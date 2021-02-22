Youth stabs mother to death over money for liquor in Delhi

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old man in Delhi allegedly stabbed his mother to death over money to buy liquor.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Khajoori Khas area of the national capital. The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey. He used a screwdriver to stab his 64-year-old mother, Ram Lalli Devi.

The Delhi police have arrested the perpetrator and started an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old son of a jeweller allegedly murdered his mother and looted valuables worth over one crore rupees in Aligarh.

The accused, Yogesh, and his three associates, including two women, were arrested on Sunday. Stolen gold, diamond and silver jewellery was recovered from them.

According to the police, jeweller Kuldeep Verma's son Yogesh, a commerce graduate, was living separately in a rented accommodation for the past six months after he tied a knot with a married woman, Sonam, against his parents' wishes. He was also jobless.

He had asked his mother Kanchan for money on several occasions but she refused.

Facing financial issues, Yogesh chalked a plan to loot his own house. His wife, Sonam, friend, Tanuj Chaudhary and Tanuj`s girlfriend, Shehjal Chauhan, were all part of the plot.

