topStoriesenglish2588835
NewsIndia
GUN SHOT

Youth Tries To Flee Traffic Checking, Cop Allegedly Fires At Him

Jahanabad`s Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan said: "As soon as we received information about the incident, Ghosi range circle inspector cum SDPO Ashok Kumar Pandey was sent there for the investigation. We will take action after his report."

Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Youth Tries To Flee Traffic Checking, Cop Allegedly Fires At Him

A youth in Bihar`s Jahanabad district was shot and critically injured by a sub-inspector rank officer during a vehicle checking campaign on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Anantpur village under Okri outpost and victim Sudhir Kumar Yadav was admitted in a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Jahanabad`s Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan said: "As soon as we received information about the incident, Ghosi range circle inspector cum SDPO Ashok Kumar Pandey was sent there for the investigation. We will take action after his report."

The victim`s father, Ravindra Yadav said: "I had sent my son to Jahanabad`s Bandhu Bazar for some work. While returning around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he saw a police team was doing vehicle checking at Anantpur village. As he was not wearing a helmet and not having a driving license, he tried to flee from the place to avoid a fine.

"My son claimed that the outpost incharge Chandrahas Kumar fired at him. He sustained a gunshot injury on the back and fell on the road. The condition of my son is critical."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?