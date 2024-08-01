Advertisement
RAILWAY TRACKS

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh Arrested For Endangering Railway Passengers Lives For Content Creation

YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh has been arrested following allegations of placing various objects, including cycles, soaps, and stones, on railway tracks for content creation. The arrest came after the Legal Hindu Defence filed a complaint, with BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter).

The controversy began when X user "TrainWaleBhaiya" shared a video showing Sheikh's dangerous activities. The user highlighted the risks to passengers, stating, "This is Mr. Gulzar Sheikh from Lalgopalganj, UP, who puts random things in front of trains for YouTube money, putting the lives of thousands of passengers in danger." This post prompted calls for immediate action from Indian Railways and local authorities.

Legal Action

Shehzad Poonawalla confirmed Sheikh's arrest, referring to him as a "Rail Jihadi." The Legal Hindu Defence, a volunteer group recently established by Poonawalla filed the complaint against the YouTuber.

The complaint cited violations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, highlighting the risk of public mischief and potential train derailments. Specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, and the IT Act, 2000, were referenced to emphasize the severity of the offenses.

