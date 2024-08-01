YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh Arrested For Endangering Railway Passengers Lives For Content Creation
YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh has been arrested following allegations of placing various objects, including cycles, soaps, and stones, on railway tracks for content creation.
The controversy began when X user "TrainWaleBhaiya" shared a video showing Sheikh's dangerous activities. The user highlighted the risks to passengers, stating, "This is Mr. Gulzar Sheikh from Lalgopalganj, UP, who puts random things in front of trains for YouTube money, putting the lives of thousands of passengers in danger." This post prompted calls for immediate action from Indian Railways and local authorities.
Legal Action
Shehzad Poonawalla confirmed Sheikh's arrest, referring to him as a "Rail Jihadi." The Legal Hindu Defence, a volunteer group recently established by Poonawalla filed the complaint against the YouTuber.
“Rail Jihadi” Gulzar arrested
रेल जिहादी गुलज़ार गिरफ़्तार
I assured you that Rail Jihadi won’t be spared by authorities @legalhindudef
Thank you @myogiadityanath @Uppolice @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/oMTTc29Up0 pic.twitter.com/AytyZGZBy3 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2024
The complaint cited violations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, highlighting the risk of public mischief and potential train derailments. Specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, and the IT Act, 2000, were referenced to emphasize the severity of the offenses.
