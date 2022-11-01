topStories
Zaheer Khan in BIG trouble, massive FIRE breaks out in Pune where former Indian cricketer owns THIS

According to the report of news agency, three fire tenders and several water tankers were present at the spot to douse the fire. The building also houses the restaurant of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
  • Three fire engines and several water tankers reached the spot.
  • No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a building in the Lullanagar area of ​​Pune city in Maharashtra. According to the report of news agency ANI, three fire tenders and several water tankers were present at the spot to douse the fire. According to media reports, the building also houses the restaurant of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the local police, there was chaos in the Lullanagar area of ​​Pune when the multi-storey building located here started seeing flames. According to ANI, fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the fire was reported. Three fire engines and several water tankers reached the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

There are also media reports that the same building also houses the restaurant of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. At present the fire has been brought under control.

