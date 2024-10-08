Zainapora vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live : Showkat Hussain Ganie, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leads

Jammu and Kashmir vidhan sabha chunav Results Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Zainapora to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded.

The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Zainapora Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Candidate

GH mohi ud din wani - JKPDP

Shokat hussian Ganie - JKNC

In the 2014 Wachi legislative assembly election before delimitation, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, the candidate from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, won the seat with 15,610 votes defeating Showkat Hussain Ganie of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, by a margin of 1,805 votes.

In the 2008, Mehbooba Mufti(JKPDP) won the election by 12810 votes.

Zainapora, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Zainapora will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.