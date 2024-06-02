Advertisement
Zee AI Exit Poll: NDA Likely To Win 52-58 Seats in UP, INDIA 22-26, Check For All States Here

According to Zee News AI Exit Polls, NDA is expected to get 10-12  and INDIA may get 21-27 in Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Seven phases of the Lok Sabha Election ended and wait for the results began which is scheduled to be held on June 4. On Sunday,  ZEE NEWS brought an AI exit poll for the first time.  AI technology has been used in data collection and data processing and the figures that ZEE NEWS will show are the figures of the survey agency. This exit poll used Artificial Intelligence and took opinions from 10 crore people.  This result is just an AI exit poll prediction, not a real result. 

 NDA Likely To Gain In Uttar Pradesh

According to the AI exit poll, NDA is predicted to get 52-58 seats in Uttar Pradesh and INDIA Alliance may get 22-26 seats.

 

Who Is Leading In Bengal?

As per the AI exit poll, NDA is likely to get 20-24 seats in West Bengal and TMC can get 16-22 seats. While the INDIA alliance may get 0-1 seats.

 

 

Is It A Good Opening For BJP In Southern States?

This time southern states are going to play a prominent role as BJP has set all its efforts during the election to gain their vote bank. According to AI exit polls, NDA is expected to get 10-12  and INDIA may get 21-27 in Tamil Nadu.  In Telangana, NDA is expected to get  04-06 seats while 10-14 seats may go to the INDIA alliance.

 


NDA Likely To Get 52-58 Seats In Maharashtra

As per AI exit polls, NDA is expected to get 26-34 seats while the INDIA alliance may get 15-21 in Maharashtra.

