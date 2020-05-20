Zee Digital Crosses 150 Million Users in March 2020; Zee News witnesses 75% growth: ComScore India

NEW DELHI: Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, has registered robust growth in 2020, crossing the 150-million-user mark on ComScore in March 2020. The latest ComScore data reveals that Zee Digital has grown by 134% during this financial year, making the group the fastest growing among the top 9 media groups in India.

Zee News, Zee Business and India.com have been the biggest drivers of this growth. While Zee News had grown by 75%, Zee Business and India.com have seen 160% and 113% growth respectively. BollywoodLife.com, Zee Digital's entertainment website, and tech website BGR.in have also been a massive growth of over 100 percent.

The top competitors of Zee Digital include Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group and HT Media. Times Group has registered a growth of 48% during the same period while Network 18 is up by 20%. India Today Group's growth is 56%, but Zee Digital has the highest growth among them at 134%.

Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, expressed satisfaction over the good show by the digital platforms. According to Rohit Chaddha, the Zee Digital growth is attributed to the data-driven approach in the newsrooms.

Back in March, Zee Digital moved to 3rd place in the News and Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India, and also ranked 4th for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users as per the January 2020 ComScore report.