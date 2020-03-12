Zee Digital registers phenomenal growth this financial year, now 3rd on comScore in News & Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India

NEW DELHI: Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, has grown by leaps and bounds in the January 2020 ComScore rankings. Zee Digital, which offers a bouquet of news, entertainment, cricket, technology, health sites as well as OTT platform Zee5, is now ranked 3rd in News & Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India according to the latest data released by ComScore. The group is also ranked 4th for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users in India as per the January 2020 ComScore report.

Zee Digital has witnessed a marked absolute growth of 92% in its total unique monthly users this financial year till date i.e. between April 2019 and January 2020, which is 3 times the average growth rate of its top five competitors.

The overall industry growth during this period was 41% while the average growth of the top five competitors of Zee Digital was only 29%, as per the report. The top five competitors of Zee Digital are Times Internet Group, Network 18 Group, India Today Group, Dailyhunt and the Indian Express Group.

During past 2 months while most of the industry registered negative growth, Zee Digital has registered a growth of 20% making it the fastest growing network among the top 10 digital media groups. While the Times Internet had negative growth of 5 pct during this period, Network 18, India Today Group, Dailyhunt and the Indian Express registered degrowth of 6 pct, 15 pct, 16 pct and 10 pct respectively.

“India is the second largest and one of the fastest-growing markets for digital consumers after China. However, on mobile usage India trumps China as well, with Indian mobile users consuming 8.3 GB of data each month on average, compared with only 5.5 GB for mobile users in China as per a 2019 McKinsey report. Going by the current market trend, the next billion users in India are also going to access the internet primarily on their mobile devices”, says Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group. “Our mobile first strategy has been instrumental in helping us surpass competition and become the fastest growing media network in India. We intend to continue to focus on mobile to further our reach to the next billion users.”

Zee Digital comprises of the Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like news, entertainment, technology, cricket, health & lifestyle and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc. The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.