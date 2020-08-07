Zee Digital rises to 2nd rank among digital media publishers: Comscore India Report June 2020

Zee Digital continues to strengthen its presence in the digital world as it becomes the second largest digital media group in the country. As per the latest figures, Zee Digital reached 186 million unique monthly visitors in June knocking off Network18 from the second spot according to the Comscore India Report for June 2020.

Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee group, has registered the strongest growth in the last one-year among top media publishers. Times Internet Limited, Network 18, and India Today Group have grown by only 45%, 21% and 22% respectively over June 2019 while Zee Digital witnessed a massive growth of 123% over the past year.

Commenting on the success, Zee Group's CEO, Digital Publishing, Rohit Chadda said, “The growth journey from number 9 in May 2019 to number 2 in June 2020 has been a remarkable one for us. Our data and technology driven approach to content has helped us become one of the fastest growing digital media groups in the country. Our constant endeavour has been to provide useful and engrossing content to consumers across genres and languages. We shall continue to focus strongly on the same to further amplify our growth and continue our leadership in the Indian Digital landscape.”

The journey for Zee Digital has been a phenomenal one. It achieved its first milestone in the month of Sep 2019 by crossing 100 million unique monthly visitors and was ranked 6th in the news and information category at the time. Later in the month of Mar 2020 it crossed 150 million unique monthly visitors mark moving to 4th position. Further in May 2020 it added one more feather to its cap by crossing 185 million unique monthly visitors mark and moving to 3rd position before finally moving to 2nd position in June 2020 in the ComScore rankings among all digital media groups in India.

Zee Digital comprises of Digital Publishing and the OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like News, Entertainment, Technology, Cricket, Health & Lifestyle, and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc. The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lakh+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.