The latest "map plan" revealed by radical Islamist groups in Bangladesh aims to annex parts of India, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. This bold assertion, made by radical leaders in Bangladesh, comes after a series of attacks on Hindus in the country and escalating terrorist plots against India. For months, Bangladesh has been a hotbed for anti-India narratives and growing sectarian violence.

In today's DNA, Zee News bring you an exclusive report on the new map plan of Islamic radicals in Bangladesh, where extremist groups claim that they will make India’s West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha part of Bangladesh.

From orchestrating attacks on religious minorities to fostering a climate of hatred against India, the situation has escalated to the point where certain jihadist factions in Bangladesh are openly declaring their intentions to seize territories in India. These developments have been stoking concerns of further destabilization in the region.

The latest comments from Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, a leader associated with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s party, further fuel these tensions. Rizvi claimed that Bangladesh’s jihadist forces would "reclaim" parts of India, specifically West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and integrate them into Bangladesh. The claim, which has raised eyebrows in India, is being seen as part of a larger agenda to stoke religious tensions and disrupt peace in the region.

While this bold claim may seem far-fetched, it is important to consider the strategic and political backdrop in Bangladesh. According to experts, the rise of religious extremism in Bangladesh has largely been driven by Pakistani influences, with radical elements spreading their ideology through media and social channels. Pakistan, still bitter about its 1971 partition with Bangladesh, has reportedly been backing such groups to fuel a sense of hatred and territorial expansionism.

This "new map plan" connects directly to a historical grievance dating back to the British colonial period. The map displayed during the broadcast shows Bengal in 1905 when it was divided under British rule into East Bengal (largely Muslim) and West Bengal (primarily Hindu).

In this period, Bengal extended as far as parts of what are now Odisha, Bihar, and even sections of modern-day Assam and Chhattisgarh. The partition of Bengal was administratively motivated, but the division continues to fuel nationalist rhetoric today, particularly among extremist factions.