DNA: Analysing The Misinformation Being Spread Around The Waqf Amendment Bill

A recent video by Ajmer Dargah's Khadim Syed Sarwar Chishti has sparked controversy, urging Muslims to take to the streets against the Waqf Amendment Bill. But is this outrage justified or a result of misinformation? The Waqf Amendment Bill, aimed at reforming the management of Waqf properties, has been met with resistance from certain quarters. Asaduddin Owaisi and Zakir Naik have also weighed in, criticizing the bill.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News analysed the confusion being spread by prominent Muslim clerics and politicians about the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In his video, Chishti criticizes Muslims and laments the destruction of mosques, calling for a street protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. He questions why Muslims are being provoked repeatedly and why false narratives are being set around the bill.

"Why are you silent? You will have to come to the streets. You have already delayed too much by tolerating injustices. The real culprit is the one who endures oppression," he said in the video.

Let's break down some facts about Waqf properties:

- Waqf properties, donated by individuals for religious or charitable purposes, are mismanaged and underutilized.

- Waqf Boards manage over 872,000 assets in India.

- From 2019 to 2024, Waqf property holdings have increased by 50%.

- Waqf Boards often develop commercial ventures like markets and convention centers, generating substantial rental income.

- The average annual income from Waqf Boards is around ₹90 crore.

- Despite this, Waqf Boards operate only 2,093 schools and 1,409 madrasas.

