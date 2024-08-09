DNA Exclusive: Exposing Western Media’s Double Standards On Hindu Persecution In Bangladesh

In a shocking display of bias, the New York Times has downplayed the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh, labeling it as "Revenge Attacks" in a recent headline. This blatant attempt to justify the violence against Hindus has exposed the double standards of Western media.

The violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has been escalating since the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with reports of temples being vandalized, homes being set on fire, and individuals being targeted based on their religion. However, the New York Times has chosen to frame this as a "Revenge Attack" against Hindus, implying that they are somehow responsible for the violence.

In today's episode of DNA, we're exposing the hypocrisy of Western media and human rights organizations when it comes to the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, Hindus are being targeted: temples are being vandalized, homes are being set ablaze, and people are being beaten based on their identity. Hindu-owned shops are being looted. Videos and reports are flooding in from media and social media platforms, showing the escalation from protests against reservations to targeted communal violence.

But what is The New York Times saying? Their coverage has labeled these attacks as “Revenge Attacks” following the exit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Their headline reads: “Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks after Prime Minister's Exit.”

According to The New York Times, these attacks are retaliation because Hindus are believed to be supporters of Sheikh Hasina’s party. But on what basis does The New York Times claim that the 13 million Hindus in Bangladesh are aligned with her?

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for a detailed anaylsis here: