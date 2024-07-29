Zee Exclusive: Is Delhi Police Protecting Real Owner Of Rau IAS Coaching Center?

In a shocking revelation, it has been exposed that the Delhi Police have been deceiving the public by arresting Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of Rau IAS Study Circle, instead of the real owner, VP Gupta. Despite claims of taking action, the police have been protecting the actual culprit behind the coaching centre tragedy that claimed the lives of three students.

Investigations have revealed that VP Gupta is not only the chairman of Rau's IAS Study Circle but also the Chief Managing Director (CMD). His involvement in the coaching centre's operations has been confirmed through his LinkedIn profile and a document from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

However, the Delhi Police have refused to acknowledge VP Gupta's role, instead insisting that Abhishek Gupta is the owner. When questioned, police officers declined to comment on camera, but off the record, they claimed that VP Gupta is an old man who has retained his son-in-law, Abhishek Gupta, as the owner.

The police have arrested several individuals, including the coordinator, landlord, and caretaker of the coaching centre, but the real owner remains at large. This has raised concerns about the police's intentions and their ability to bring the actual culprit to justice.

The public is demanding answers, and the case has sparked outrage over the police's handling of the investigation. As the truth continues to unravel, it becomes clear that the Delhi Police have been complicit in protecting the real owner of the coaching centre, VP Gupta.

The Delhi Police's handling of the coaching centre tragedy has raised eyebrows, with their actions suggesting a deliberate attempt to shield the true culprits. Let's examine the level of their deception.

The police have arrested the coaching centre's coordinator, but was the centre operating in the basement with their permission? They have also apprehended the landlord of the building, but can they be held responsible for the deaths of three students? Furthermore, the police have taken into custody three individuals, including the caretaker responsible for maintenance and cleanliness.

However, amidst these arrests, one question remains unanswered: why have the police spared VP Gupta, the real owner of the coaching centre? Is it because of his old age, or is there more to it? Do VP Gupta's connections extend far enough to intimidate the police into inaction? Or have the police officers themselves colluded with VP Gupta?

If none of these scenarios are true, then why is the Delhi Police hesitant to take action against the actual owner of the coaching centre? The people demand answers, and it's time for the truth to come out.