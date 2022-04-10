New Delhi: Zee Media added another cap to its feather by introducing a new channel Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana on Sunday (April 10). The channel was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 2 pm.

Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana will be played in Live TV format, which can be embedded in websites. The channel will be automatically available on YouTube and OTT platforms. The channel aims to extensively cover and disseminate the news of Delhi, NCR and Haryana. It will be Zee Media's first channel to focus exclusively on news in Delhi/NCR/Gurgaon region. The DTH platform has already replaced Zee Odisha with Zee Delhi NCR Haryana.

Dr Subhash Chandra explains the need for ZDNH

Dr Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee Group and Rajya Sabha MP, congratulated the entire team of the new channel including employees and journalists on the launch.

Subhash Chandra said, "A new channel has joined the Zee Media family today. I congratulate all the people of the group on this occasion. All the channels of Zee Media deliver news across the country; from Bihar, West Bengal, North East, and South to Maharashtra, Zee channels' services are available across the country. Development in Delhi-NCR Haryana is more than in other states, which is important for the whole country and all the states to know, that is why this channel was needed. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to all the colleagues working in these channels."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates

Inaugurating the new channel, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Journalism has been digitized rapidly that is the need of the hour in this era of technology." The Delhi CM added, "I have been friends with journalists and they have to work in quite difficult conditions."

Talking about Television Rating Point (TRP), Kejriwal said it is gained by raising issues of the public and not doing politics of abusive language.

Haryana CM Khattar extends wishes

On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated Zee Group on the new channel. Khattar said that today is the era of the information revolution that is of great importance.

