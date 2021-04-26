हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Zee helpline LIVE: Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds

The Union Health Ministry's data on Morning morning showed that the country, going through the second wave of the pandemic, registered more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Zee helpline LIVE: Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India on Monday (April 26, 2021) set a global record for a rise in daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day. The Union Health Ministry's data on Morning morning showed that the country, going through the second wave of the pandemic, registered more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country's total caseload has now climbed to 1.73 crore, of which, 28.13 lakh are active cases.

The unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases across India has resulted in the unavailability of beds and lack of oxygen supply in several hospitals. 

ALSO SEE: If you are looking for oxygen, hospital beds or COVID-19 medications, try these authentic numbers

Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds: 

Uttar Pradesh: Here is the list of 55 private hospitals in Lucknow where admission doesn’t require any kind of permission

Delhi: Here is the list of Distributors of Remdesivir injections in the national capital.

Maharashtra: Here are the contact details of the Ward War Room in Mumbai for COVID-19 beds and ambulance requirements.

Plasma Donation do's and dont's: If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID-19 positive patient, here are the government's do's and don'ts you should know about!

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Zee News Helpline
Next
Story

Centre will give 50% vaccines free to states, UTs: clarifies Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Must Watch

PT12M33S

COVID-19: 'Full dose' politics on corona vaccine?