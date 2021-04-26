Zee helpline LIVE: Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds

New Delhi: India on Monday (April 26, 2021) set a global record for a rise in daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day. The Union Health Ministry's data on Morning morning showed that the country, going through the second wave of the pandemic, registered more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country's total caseload has now climbed to 1.73 crore, of which, 28.13 lakh are active cases.

The unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases across India has resulted in the unavailability of beds and lack of oxygen supply in several hospitals.

Check all details on current COVID-19 situation, oxygen and hospital beds:

Uttar Pradesh: Here is the list of 55 private hospitals in Lucknow where admission doesn’t require any kind of permission

The government is making sure that the Healthcare services reach the needy on time. Here is the list of 55 private hospitals in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where admission doesn’t require any kind of permission. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iZ3P26rjqS — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Delhi: Here is the list of Distributors of Remdesivir injections in the national capital.

As the demand for #Remdesivir is exponentially increasing, the Govt. is ensuring the availability and distribution of the drug to Hospitals, Nursing Homes & admitted patients. Here is the list of Distributors of Remdesivir injections in Delhi. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TaqrcA9grm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Maharashtra: Here are the contact details of the Ward War Room in Mumbai for COVID-19 beds and ambulance requirements.

Here are the contact details of the Ward War Room in Mumbai, Maharashtra for COVID-19 beds and ambulance requirements. Take a look! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/rNGIOZ1QJ8 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 25, 2021

Plasma Donation do's and dont's: If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID-19 positive patient, here are the government's do's and don'ts you should know about!

If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID positive patient in Delhi, here are the do's and don'ts you should know about! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/98mtaDmpZA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

